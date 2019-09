Oscar de la Renta

Fringed Clip-on Earrings

$490.00 $294.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

Elevate your evening looks with this statement-making pair of clip-on earrings from Oscar de la Renta. The combination of glistening beads and voluminous fringe creates striking contrast. Be sure all eyes are on you by styling yours with a strapless gown and your hair pulled back.