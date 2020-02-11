Verdusa

Fringe Trim Long Sleeve Blouse

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

Button closure Collared, long sleeve, casual work button down shirts Tassel trim, single breasted, solid v neck blouse top Perfect to match with shorts, skirts, skinny pants and jeans for casual, going out, leisure, holiday, vacation and work Model Measurements: Height: 66.9 inch, Bust: 31.9 inch, Waist: 24 inch, Hips: 33.9 inch. Wear: S Please refer to size guide carefully before purchasing at below description Size Chart XS: Shoulder: 15'', Bust: 36'', Waist Size: 36.75'', Length: 27'', Sleeve Length: 23'', Bicep Length: 13'', Cuff: 7'' S: Shoulder: 15.5'', Bust: 37.5'', Waist Size: 38'', Length: 27'', Sleeve Length: 23.75'', Bicep Length: 13.75'', Cuff: 7.5'' M: Shoulder: 15.75'', Bust: 39'', Waist Size: 40'', Length: 27.75'', Sleeve Length: 24'', Bicep Length: 14'', Cuff: 8'' L: Shoulder: 16.5'', Bust: 41.5'', Waist Size: 42'', Length: 28'', Sleeve Length: 24.5'', Bicep Length: 14.75'', Cuff: 8.5'' XL: Shoulder: 17'', Bust: 43.75'', Waist Size: 44.5'', Length: 28.75'', Sleeve Length: 25'', Bicep Length: 15'', Cuff: 9''