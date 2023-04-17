NA-KD

Fringe Sequin Mini Dress

$54.95 $27.47

At NA-KD

Fringe Sequin Mini Dress This mini dress features a square neckline with non adjustable spaghetti straps, a deep back with self-tie bands and a sequin material. This mini dress comes in green. Composition: Decoration: 100% Polyester. Shell: 100% Polyester. Lining: 100% Polyester. Care instructions: Wash with similar colours Wash inside out Iron inside out Line dry Hand wash Handle with care Article number: 1017-001890-0010