Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
& Other Stories
Frilled Silk Soft Bra
£29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Silk soft bra featuring frilled endings and adjustable straps. MULBERRY SILK
Need a few alternatives?
Cuup
The Plunge
BUY
$68.00
Cuup
Cuup
The Balconette
BUY
$68.00
Cuup
Anthropologie
Seamless Longline Bralette
BUY
£18.00
Anthropologie
H&M
Seamless Bralette
BUY
£12.99
H&M
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Favourite Cut Jeans
BUY
$89.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Oversized Knitted Midi Dress
BUY
£84.00
£120.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Abstract Lace Soft Bra
BUY
£27.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Frilled Silk Soft Bra
BUY
£29.00
& Other Stories
More from Intimates
Savage x Fenty
Disco Lace Up Unlined Bra
BUY
£60.00
Savage x Fenty
Cuup
The Plunge
BUY
$68.00
Cuup
Cuup
The Balconette
BUY
$68.00
Cuup
Anthropologie
Seamless Longline Bralette
BUY
£18.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted