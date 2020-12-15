Zwilling J.A. Henckels

Eat healthier, save time, and store your food with long-lasting freshness with the new vacuum storage system: Fresh & Save. The exclusive Fresh & Save technology preserves flavors and nutrients, prevents freezer burn, and keeps food fresh up to five times longer than non-vacuum storage methods. Blending the power of a countertop vacuum sealer with the versatility of a handheld device, the cordless vacuum pump is fast, quiet, and easy to use. And thanks to its compact design, it will fit into any kitchen. We currently offer two starter sets available with a vacuum pump, reusable BPA-free bags that are easy to close with a zipper attachment, and are ideal for sous-vide cooking and microwave reheating, and either borosilicate glass or BPA-free polypropylene plastic containers. With the double sealing effect (most others only seal one surface) the containers shut tightly for super-fresh food. What’s more? The downloadable Culinary World app will track when you store food and when it will spoil, helping you to reduce food waste and save money. For a smart way to store food, choose Fresh & Save.