New Balance

Fresh Foam X 860v12

$230.00

Buy Now Review It

At New Balance

Most people don’t make a routine out of a physically demanding activity that requires persistent effort to get any good at. Even fewer do that just for fun. It’s like we’ve always said – runners aren’t normal. We designed the 860 to keep up with the demands placed on shoes by the dedication of the stability-minded every day runner. The Fresh Foam X 860v12 augments the pinnacle cushioning experience of Fresh Foam with a supportive medial post to provide essential stability. Built for reliability over the long haul and sustained comfort over all distances, the 860 is a true go-to shoe.