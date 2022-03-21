FP Movement

Free Throw Bra

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Meditate or make a move in this ribbed compression bra featuring a scoop-neck design with a so bold strappy bra that keeps you feeling and looking cool as you work out. Stretch fit Cutout back details Medium impact FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Bust (relaxed): 22 in Length: 9.5 in