Sensi Studio

Frayed Long Brim Aguacate Hat With Fabric Band

$192.00

Buy Now Review It

100% Toquilla Straw Handle the hat always by the brim and not the crow to avoid cracking - store far away from heaters and avoid storing where there is high humidity- you can clean your hat by gently wiping it with a white cloth and light soapy water, then wipe dry with a white towel - do not leave your hat in bright sunlight or very dry locations - do not submerge your hat in water - do not wear your woven hat in heavy rain as it may lose its shape - if the hat becomes too dry and bittle, you can finely it with clean water to moisturize it and return it to its original flexibility - you can also iron the brim of the hat if it looses too much shape, with very low temperature and a cloth between the iron and the hat - handle your hat with care, it is delicate due to its natural fiber component colored hats may fade slightly by this process but cleane uniformly the hat appearance will not charge your hat can be returned to its original shape by forming it with your hands or using a warm iron and moist cloth Imported