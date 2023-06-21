Alexis

Franze Maxi Dress

$598.40 $199.00

Buy Now Review It

At GILT

About the brand: Trendy occasion styles designed with a feminine ease. Franze Maxi Dress in chartreuse with V-neck with keyhole cutout, caftan sleeves and side slits at hem Approximately 60in from shoulder to hem Model is 5'9 and is wearing a size small. Measurements may vary slightly by size. Center back zipper closure 98% polyester, 2% elastane Dry clean only Imported Between the dates of June 1st 2023 & June 30th 2023, we will donate 10% of the retail sales (less returns, shipping, & taxes) from purchases in this boutique to The Trevor Project with a minimum company donation of $25,000.