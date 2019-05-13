Rixo London

Francine – Dusky Pink

£185.00

At Rixo London

Feel fancy in Francine. These gorgeous RIXO x Sabina Socol corduroy trousers in pink are here to get you feeling girly, feminine and fabulous. With back pockets and kick-flare shape to create a flattering silhouette, you won’t want to take them off! Simply throw on with a t-shirt and your favourite jewellery to brighten up any dreary Monday morning. Or pair with Romy blouse and our RIXO Leti necklace for full summer-chic look while your dance the night away!