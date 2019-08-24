Search
Products fromShop
Bose

Frames Rondo 50mm Audio Sunglasses

$199.00
At Nordstrom
Enjoy rich, immersive hands-free sound with UV-blocking sunglasses that let you discreetly listen to music, podcasts and more through built-in Bose technology.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Gadgets To Send Mom This Mother's Day
by Madeline Buxton