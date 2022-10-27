Aveeno

Fragrance Free Active Naturals Skin Relief Body Wash

Specifications Scent: Unscented Suggested Age: 8 Years and Up Health Facts: Aluminum-Free, No Fragrance Added, Dye-Free, Phthalate-Free, Paraben-Free Product Form: Liquid Package Quantity: 1 Beauty Purpose: Basic Cleansing Recommended Skin Type: Combination Net weight: 33 fl oz (US) TCIN: 52735050 UPC: 381371178537 Item Number (DPCI): 049-00-3439 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description Gently cleanse and moisturize dry, itchy skin with AVEENO Skin Relief Body Wash. This fragrance-free body wash is made with soothing oat and is gentle enough for sensitive skin. Its unique formula is designed to work with your skin to remove dirt and impurities without disrupting your skin's natural moisture barrier for skin that is soft, smooth and healthy-looking. From the dermatologist-recommended brand for over 65 years, this moisturizing body wash is allergy-tested, soap-free and dye-free, and is suitable for daily use.AVEENO uses the goodness of nature and the power of science to keep your skin looking healthy and feeling balanced. Follow with Skin Relief Lotion to lock in moisture for 24 hours. Combination Skin Recommended for Combination Skin. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.