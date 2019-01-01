Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Andrew Marc
Fox And Rabbit-fur-trim Down Puffer Coat
$695.00
$486.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
Featured in 1 story
The Winter Jackets We're Eyeing Right Now
by
Nadia Bean
Need a few alternatives?
Burberry
Colorblock Cotton Car Coat
$2895.00
$1736.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Love by Diego Binetti
This Place Tassel Jacket
$750.00
from
Free People
BUY
Topshop
Color Block Puffer
$125.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Zara
Long Crossover Coat
$199.00
$119.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Andrew Marc
Andrew Marc
Plus-size Fabian Leather Jacket
$388.00
$349.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Andrew Marc
Wool Blend Maxi Coat
$479.99
$216.00
from
Jet
BUY
Andrew Marc
Italian Stone Washed Lambskin Jacket
$795.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Outerwear
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
BDG
Hooded Surplus Jacket
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted