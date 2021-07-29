United States
J.Crew
Foundry Chino Short Coveralls
$148.00$93.09
At J. Crew
Product Details A fresh take on our customer-favorite Foundry coveralls. What you know and love: all the vintage-inspired details and the lightweight chino fabric. What's brand-new: the summer-ready short silhouette. By buying cotton from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative. Plus, these coveralls were crafted at a Fair Trade Certified™ factory that provides additional income and better conditions for the people who work there. Cotton. Zip closure. Pockets. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item AY629.