Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Fotini Tikkou Anthropologie
Fotini Tikkou Visage Mug
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Designed by Fotini Tikkou in collaboration with Anthropologie, this mug is a delightful addition to your collection.
Need a few alternatives?
Zwilling
Pro 7-piece Knife Block Set
$647.50
$238.50
from
Verishop
BUY
All Clad
Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
$225.00
$129.96
from
Sur La Table
BUY
MoMA Store
On Color Mug
$12.00
from
MoMA Store
BUY
Poketo
Bloem Bowls
$10.00
from
Poketo
BUY
More from Kitchen
Zwilling
Pro 7-piece Knife Block Set
$647.50
$238.50
from
Verishop
BUY
All Clad
Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
$225.00
$129.96
from
Sur La Table
BUY
MoMA Store
On Color Mug
$12.00
from
MoMA Store
BUY
Poketo
Bloem Bowls
$10.00
from
Poketo
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted