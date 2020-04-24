natureofthings

Fortifying Magnesium Soak

Powered by magnesium chloride ecologically sourced from salt mines in the himalayas, our fortifying magnesium soak absorbs fully into the skin (the body’s largest organ) to ease discomfort, enhance relaxation and promote a better night's sleep. Papaya enzyme combats inflammation and alleviates muscle soreness while passionflower augments the bath's soothing properties. French green clay exfoliates and detoxifies the skin, drawing out impurities. Ideal for evening or before bed. Intended Benefits Detoxify, Hydrate , Relieve pain, muscle soreness and swelling , Support a healthy immune system , Help maintain nerve and muscle function, Speed wound and bruise healing, Prevent migraines