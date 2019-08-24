Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
Charles & Colvard

Forever One 3.69 Ctw Emerald Moissanite Solitaire With Side Accents Engagement Ring

$2769.00
At Charles & Colvard
Starting at $167/month with Affirm. | Rates as low as 0% APR. Learn more
Featured in 1 story
15 Emerald Cut Engagement Rings Just Like J.Lo's
by Eliza Huber