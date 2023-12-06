Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Next
Forever Comfort® Strappy Skinny Heel Sandals
$46.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Next
Need a few alternatives?
Next
Forever Comfort® Strappy Skinny Heel Sandals
BUY
$46.00
Next
Ted Baker
Helmias Ankle Strap Suede Sandal
BUY
$102.00
$170.00
Ted Baker
Boss
Suede Sandals With Crystal Studs And Buckle
BUY
$350.00
Hugo Boss
Dear Frances
Rain Sandal
BUY
$410.00
Dear Frances
More from Next
Next
Longline Faux Fur Coat
BUY
£96.00
Next
Next
Forever Comfort® Strappy Skinny Heel Sandals
BUY
$46.00
Next
Next
Strappy Skinny Heel Sandals
BUY
£32.00
Next
Next
Forever Comfort® Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
BUY
$98.00
Next
More from Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Oiled Leather Sandals
BUY
$208.32
Net-A-Porter
Next
Forever Comfort® Strappy Skinny Heel Sandals
BUY
$46.00
Next
Ted Baker
Helmias Ankle Strap Suede Sandal
BUY
$102.00
$170.00
Ted Baker
Boss
Suede Sandals With Crystal Studs And Buckle
BUY
$350.00
Hugo Boss
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted