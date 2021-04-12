United States
Aromatherapy Associates
Forest Therapy Bath & Shower Oil
$71.00
At SpaceNK
Description Return to your roots and reconnect with the great outdoors to discover the restorative and emotionally healing benefits of Forest Therapy, a practice that involves spending time in nature amongst the trees. It is known to improve overall wellbeing, relieving worries and leaving you feeling refreshed and restored. Immerse your senses in a caring and healing experience created with our complex, hand-crafted essential oil blend of evergreen Pink Pepper, calming Cypress, cleansing Ho Wood and uplifting Juniper Berry. Key Benefits: Reset with the refreshing and invigorating power of nature’s most caring ingredients: Pink Pepper, Cypress and Ho Wood.