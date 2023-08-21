Foreo

Luna Play Plus 2 Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush

$59.99 $44.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Highlights T-Sonic™ pulsations gently massage and cleanse to reveal radiant skin Ultra-hygienic silicone is nonporous to resist bacteria buildup 35x more hygienic than nylon bristles Cute and compact for cleansing on the go Waterproof for use in bath or shower Up to 600 uses Description THE TINY BUT MIGHTY T-SONIC™FACIAL CLEANSING MASSAGER! Level up your skincare game by discovering the beauty of T-Sonic™ facial cleansing! Combining ultra-hygienic silicone and 8,000 T-Sonic™ pulsations per minute, this tiny but mighty device removes up to 99.5% of dirt, oil, sweat and makeup residue in just 1 minute! How to Use ● Dampen your skin and apply cleanser to the device or directly to your face. ● Wet the device and press the universal button to turn it on. ● Gently press the silicone bristles against your skin and move the device in circular motions around your face until adequately cleansed. ● Press and hold the universal button again to turn off the device. ● Rinse and pat your face dry. ● Follow up with other skincare products if desired.