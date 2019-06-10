Sigma Sports

For Her Womens Anti-chafe Balm 22g

£9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sigma Sports

Body Glide For Her Anti-Chafe Balm 22g The Body Glide For Her Anti-Chafe Balm 22g is designed to be used on sensitive areas, where rubbing may occur. Ideal to be applied under bras, sports bras, under the arms, on the thighs or even on the feet, to protect against sores, chapped and cracked skin. This balm will create a barrier from chafing and can be used for everyday activities as well as for sport. Easy to apply, mess-free and ideal in all temperatures, from running on a cold winter day, to cycling on a hot and humid summer morning. Ingredients: Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ozokerite Wax, Glyceryl Dibehenate, Tribehenin, Glyceryl Behenate, Stearyl Alcohol, Allantoin, Tocopherol (Antioxidant), Linoleic Acid (Vitamin F), Red 17 (CI#26100)