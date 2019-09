JW Anderson

Folded Low-rise Cotton Trousers

JW Anderson sent these khaki green trousers down his eponymous labels AW18 runway in London, where models circled a fungi installation by Martin Belou a nod to the collections nature-inspired elements. Theyre crafted from cotton to a low-rise fit, with a directional folded panel at the front, and buckles at the waist and cuffs. Style them with stripes and leather accents for an on-brand interpretation.