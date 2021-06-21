WANDF

Foldable Travel Duffel Bag Duo

$18.99 $15.19

Buy Now Review It

Zipper closure Unfold dimension is 17.7x12.6x6.3 inches, meet spirit airline personal item carry on limit 18x14x8, can be placed under seat, save your overweight charges. Multifunctional, made of high quality and water resistant fabic. You can use it as shopping bag, carry on bag, gym bag, sports bag, travel bag Easy carrying, We designed a pocket allows bag to slide over the luggage handle, and there is a extra pocket to storage your daily use item. Foldable & Lightweight, capacity 25L yet weights only 7.1 oz, can be fold flat when not use. Easily held all your gym or travel items, great choice for garment bag, sports, gym use, yoga, travel, weekend shopping, overnight, camping and picnic.