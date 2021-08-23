larakazis

Foldable Clutch

$304.77

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

ETSY DESIGN AWARDS FINALIST The foldable clutch is a convertible handbag which can be used as a clutch a cross body bag and a large toiletery bag. It can be folded in to 2 different bag shapes. The geometrical leather shapes allow you to completely fold the bag flat so it fits into any suitcase without damaging the leather. The Design: Origami, the art of Paper folding has always inspired me as well as geometrical shapes and minimalistic architecture. I wanted to create a Handbag line that was functional, timeless and one of a kind. The Design of this Bag began with the idea of a basic bag shape I had in mind. After making a prototype of the bag out of paper I started to fold the paper, like origami, that is when the unexpected happened and this is how this bag originated. • Dimensions: L: 15cm x W: 30cm x D 8cm • Detachable strap • Hardware color: brass ( please contact me if you prefer silver) • Small Inside pocket The bag is available in black, ivory, red suede and green. Manufactured in Munich, Germany.