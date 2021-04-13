Savage x Fenty

Foiled Sprigs Embroidered Unlined Bra

$59.95

Buy Now Review It

At Savage x Fenty

Our gorgeous Foiled Sprigs Embroidered Unlined Bra features unlined, invisible tulle cups and floral embroidery at front. This unlined bra is wedding night and honeymoon approved. Unlined Invisible tulle with foiled embroidery Sheer mesh back wing Adjustable straps Satin bow at straps and center front Rose gold-tone hardware Hook-and-eye back closure Ground: 100% Nylon; Embellishment: 100% Polyester; Back Wing: 68% Nylon, 32% Elastane; Cup Lining: 100% Nylon Machine wash cold, delicate cycle, remove promptly, tumble dry low Imported