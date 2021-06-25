A New Day

Flutter Sleeveless Dress

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'10" Flutter-sleeves midi dress brings charming style to your summer closet Tiered silhouette adds extra dimension and movement 100% poplin cotton fabric offers breathable comfort Easily dresses up or down for a variety of styling options Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Garment Length: Midi Weave: Poplin Fit: Loose Fit Garment Style: Sleeveless, Pull On Neckline: Square Total Garment Length: 48 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Flutter Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 81945258 UPC: 191904359377 Item Number (DPCI): 018-09-1309 Origin: Imported Description Style yourself an easy-breezy look that's perfect for any summer outing with this Flutter Sleeveless Dress from A New Day™. The woven midi dress is crafted from poplin-weave cotton fabric to keep you in breathable comfort, while the loose fit with tiered hem creates a flattering look that'll move beautifully with your every step. The floral eyelet detailing on the flutter sleeves, square neckline and hem completes the stunning look of this dress. Pair with strappy sandals or wedges to finish off your summer style. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.