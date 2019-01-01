Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
ALEXACHUNG

Flute Sleeve Dress

$595.00
At ALEXACHUNG
There really is something about crushed velvet - the ability to achieve iridescence via clothing is no mean feat - yet this unknowingly happens once worn. In whichever direction you choose to sashay, do it in this dress.
Featured in 1 story
24 Party Dresses To Wear This Holiday Season
by Georgia Murray