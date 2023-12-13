H&M

Fluffy Coat

$139.00

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed in Jubilee by Danessa Myricks Beauty - Inspired by the award-winning Blurring Balm Powder, this soft matte formula, blurs and smooths cheeks and lips for a buildable flush - Jubilee is a soft terracotta shade - This ground-breaking balm to powder formula is powered by Swedish super ingredient, Upsalite for unrivaled blurring and oil control - This Swedish technology creates a soft focus, smoothing effect on pores and fine lines - Weight = 6gr - Vegan friendly Key Ingredients: Vegan Squalane: Blurring and retains moisture Hyaluronic Acid: Hydrates skin Upsalite: Absorbs Excess Oil and Sweat How To Use: It’s as simple as swirl, press, tap to blend & blur. • Swirl your fingers or a brush into the colour • Then, press onto your cheeks & lips • Next, tap and blend for a fearless flush • Repeat this step as many times as you’d like to build colour Note: As you wear it throughout the day, this unique formula adjusts its oil absorption to address your skin's specific needs. Blurring Buddies Pair with Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder tinted or Universal for the ultimate smooth natural matte complexion. Danessa Myricks is a self-taught makeup artist, photographer, entrepreneur, mother, black woman and founder of Danessa Myricks Beauty. Reimagining what makeup can be, Danessa Myricks Beauty invites everyone to discover an inclusive world of beauty with no boundaries. 100% Cruelty Free.