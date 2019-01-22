Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Fenty
Flowy Pleated Pants
$520.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fenty
Flowy mid-rise suit pants in Crane Pink. Folded front pleat.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Items To Shop From Rihanna's Second Drop
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Farrow
Camilla Trouser
$62.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
Reiss
High-waisted Tapered Trousers
$195.00
from
Reiss
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Cropped Flare Pants
$75.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
La Double J
Libellule Rosa Palazzo Pants
€595.00
from
La DoubleJ
BUY
More from Fenty
DETAILS
Fenty
Double Lapel Satin Jacket
$1200.00
from
Fenty
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
C$45.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
$35.00
from
Fenty Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Fenty
Blockt Mask
£377.26
from
Fenty
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
The Feel Good Project
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
Yana Sheptovetskaya started posting reviews of beauty products on Instagram in the spring of 2016, using the handle @Gelcream. A former fashion editor,
by
Eliza Brooke
unstyled
Dorinda Medley Never Wanted To Be A Real Housewife, But Here We Are
Imagine an alternate reality TV history where “I made it nice” never became a thing. Dorinda Medley may be gearing up to film her sixth season on The
by
Justin Ravitz
Celebrity Style
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
Merriam-Webster defines the “VSCO girl” as... Well, actually, Merriam-Webster doesn’t actually have a definition for VSCO girl available. But Urban
by
Alejandra Salazar
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted