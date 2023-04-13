PapadieStudio

Flower Crown

$68.00 $57.80

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Flower crown with gold hydrangea ------------------------------------------ NOTE! We tried to show the product in different daylight - both in sunlight and in the shade in order to show the shades of colors and materials as much as possible. BUT unfortunately, due to the color correction of the screens of phones/tablets/laptops, they will still be distorted. BUT our jewelry is still very beautiful and we are sure that you will not be disappointed :) ------------------------------------------ Crown 19х18 cm / 7,48x7,08"inshes Store in a dry place away from sunlight ------------------------------------------ SHIPPING INFO! For international customers: I ship worldwide! It usually takes about 1-4 weeks for international orders to arrive depending on how far you are. For each order, we provide a tracking number to track the status of the movement of the order. ------------------------------------------ VAT - not included in the price