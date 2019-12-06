PELEG DESIGN

Florino Flexible Vase

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

QUITE THE CHARACTER!: Say hello to Florino. With his flexible arms and legs, you can place him in whatever position you like. Fill him up with water, add some flowers, and he will brighten up any room or office. A modern, sweet and unique floral vase that is sure to make you smile. CHOICE OF THREE STYLISH COLOURS: Florino comes in three neutral colors: mint, stone and peach, designed to perfectly blend with your home décor. 🌺 SMALL AND CUTE DESIGN: This fun, silicone flowers vase is small enough (6.5 x 4.5 x 3.2 inches) to perch on any free space in your home, but not without making a big impact! 🌺 THE PERFECT GIFT: Surprise your family and friends with this delightful and decorative vase. A thoughtful and unique gift for any occasion. 🌺 OUR GUARANTEE: Peleg Design is committed to the best customer service. Our clients’ satisfaction is our priority, which is why we always promise a full refund if you don’t like our product. NO QUESTIONS ASKED. For every need – contact us!