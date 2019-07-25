Search
Products fromShopPlusShorts
Susina

Floral Soft Shorts (plus Size)

$19.97$8.99
At Nordstrom Rack
An allover print and a ruffle hem completes these lightweight soft shorts. Smocked waist. Pull-on styling. Printed. Ruffle hem. Approx. 13.5" rise, 4.5" inseam (size 2X). Imported
Featured in 1 story
Nordstrom Rack Is Clearing House
by Emily Ruane