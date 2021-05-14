RIXO x Target

Floral Short Sleeve Shift Dress

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 50% Linen, 48% Rayon, 2% Spandex Garment Length: Mini Fit: Standard Fit Garment Style: Short Sleeve, Side Zipper Neckline: Mock Turtleneck Total Garment Length: 34 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81898852 UPC: 191904268495 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-1550 Origin: Imported Description The Floral Short-Sleeve Shift Dress from RIXO for Target gives your everyday feminine style a vintage-inspired twist. A mini length makes for a light and flowy look thanks to a luxe linen fabric, lending a touch of airy style that's intercepted by the cheerful touch of pink and orange floral print fashioned in an art deco aesthetic. Clean-cut short sleeves balance the stand-up collar for a chic silhouette, coupled with white piping at the height of the mock neck for polished panache. Finishing off the piece is a slim keyhole back with button closure for sleek style. Founded by best friends Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, RIXO was born out of a deep passion for vintage design, art and culture. Guided by a desire to empower and help women be the best version of themselves, the UK-based designers bring their unique patterns and easy-to-wear designs to Target in this limited-edition dress collection.