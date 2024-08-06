Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
ML Monique Lhuillier
Floral Sequin Surplice Gown
$595.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rent The Runway
Need a few alternatives?
Abercrombie and Fitch
Mara Squareneck Vest Mini Dress
BUY
$90.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Drop-waist Midi Dress
BUY
$120.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Theia
Poppy Off Shoulder Sheath
BUY
$495.00
Rent The Runway
Tanya Taylor
Green Silk Clementine Dress
BUY
$675.00
Rent The Runway
More from ML Monique Lhuillier
ML Monique Lhuillier
Leela Crepe Long Gown
BUY
$75.00
$545.00
Rent The Runway
ML Monique Lhuillier
Floral Embroidered Gown
BUY
$695.00
Nuuly
ML Monique Lhuillier
Velvet Jumpsuit
BUY
$495.00
Nuuly
ML Monique Lhuillier
Lace Midi A-line Dress
BUY
$451.75
$695.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
More from Dresses
Abercrombie and Fitch
Mara Squareneck Vest Mini Dress
BUY
$90.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Drop-waist Midi Dress
BUY
$120.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Theia
Poppy Off Shoulder Sheath
BUY
$495.00
Rent The Runway
Tanya Taylor
Green Silk Clementine Dress
BUY
$675.00
Rent The Runway
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted