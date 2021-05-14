RIXO x Target

Floral Puff Sleeve Lace Inset Swing Dress

$50.00

At Target

Fit & style Model wears size 4 and is 5'9" Elbow-sleeve blue dress with white meadow ditsy floral print lends romantic style Rayon crepe construction drapes beautifully over the figure Invisible zipper at center back for easy on/off Lace insets and smocked cuffs for extra definition Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Rayon Material Lining: 100% Rayon Garment Length: Maxi Fit: Standard Fit Garment Style: Elbow Sleeve, Back Half Length Zipper Neckline: V Neck Total Garment Length: 53 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81898881 UPC: 191904267924 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-1571 Origin: Imported Description Combining vintage charm with modern femininity, the Floral Puff Sleeve Lace Inset Swing Dress from RIXO for Target gifts any wardrobe with a blush of romantic flair. A light blue color makes a dreamy base for an allover pattern of meadow ditsy florals in white, making this elbow-sleeve dress a lovely pick for spring strolls and summer soirees. The delightful style continues with lace insets at the neckline and bodice, along with smocked cuffs giving the sleeves a pouf silhouette. As a final touch of detail, a V-neckline with a behind-the-neck button closure brings just the right touch of sleek, polished flair. Founded by best friends Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, RIXO was born out of a deep passion for vintage design, art and culture. Guided by a desire to empower and help women be the best version of themselves, the UK-based designers bring their unique patterns and easy-to-wear designs to Target in this limited-edition dress collection. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.