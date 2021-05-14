Christopher John Rogers x Target

Floral Puff Sleeve High-low Dress

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'7" Short-sleeve maxi dress with high-low hemline lends a lovely silhouette Polished poplin construction with allover florals for a bold yet classic look Keyhole back with button closure offers a sleek finish Self-tie belt brings extra shaping to fullness of skirt Puff shoulders with shirring for a dynamic design Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Garment Length: Maxi Fit: Relaxed Fit Garment Style: Short Sleeve, Back Collar Button Neckline: Crew Total Garment Length: 54 Inches Garment Details: Waist Tie Belt Pockets: Side Pockets Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81899705 UPC: 191904264640 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2409 Origin: Imported Description Combining classic charm with bold, modern style, the Floral Puff Sleeve High-Low Dress from Christopher John Rogers for Target makes for a striking look that's meant to be shown off. In a maxi length with a high-low hemline and full skirt, this short-sleeve dress lends breezy movement, complete with a rich print of blooming florals for a showstopping look. Puff shoulders with shirring add to the statement design, and a self-tie belted waistline brings extra shaping to suit your fancy. A keyhole at the back of the neckline with a button closure puts a pretty, polished finish on the otherwise eye-catching piece. Inspired by his Southern roots, 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year Christopher John Rogers’ imaginative, one-of-a-kind designs are geared toward individuals with a strong sense of self. CJR’s pieces embrace bold colors and elaborate details that bring unabashed self-expression to Target in this limited-edition dress collection. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.