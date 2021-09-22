Rachel Comey x Target

Floral Print Volume 3/4 Sleeve Dress

$55.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 90% Rayon, 10% Polyester Garment Length: Midi Fit: Loose Fit Garment Style: Three Quarter Sleeve, Pull On Neckline: Square Total Garment Length: 50.5 Inches Pockets: Side Inner Pocket Garment sleeve style: Balloon Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82639241 UPC: 195994262302 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3707 Origin: Imported Description Gift your everyday modern wardrobe a touch of feminine flair with the Floral-Print Volume 3/4-Sleeve Dress from Rachel Comey x Target . 3/4 sleeves keep the look relaxed alongside the flared cut and volume sleeves, while white stitching throughout helps to balance the silhouette for a structured look. This dress is made from a soft rayon-blend fabric that drapes beautifully over the figure, and features an allover red floral print that highlights designer Rachel Comey's glam style. Finishing off the look are side pockets for functional flair, and a square neck and back to further the easygoing aesthetic. With a modern take on femininity, Rachel Comey brings her understated, everyday glamour to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. At once both urban and elegant, her thoughtful designs are universally loved for their sculptural silhouettes and playful details.