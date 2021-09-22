Sandy Liang x Targe

Floral Print Sherpa Jacket

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Liven up your cold-weather staples with the Floral Print Sherpa Jacket from Sandy Liang x Target. A solid black color lends the perfect backdrop to the allover bright pink floral print adorning this long-sleeve jacket, showcasing designer Sandy Liang's affinity for fun-meets-wearable style. The pullover jacket is made with sherpa for a soft and warm feel that's perfect for fall fashion, and it features a quarter-zip neckline for extra warmth and convenient layering. Side pockets complete the look with functional detail. New York born and raised, Sandy Liang brings updated ’90s hometown nostalgia to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy mixes fun style with wearable comfort to create iconic pieces with a sense of luxury and wit.