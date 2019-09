Gül Hürgel

Floral-print Linen Midi Dress

£890.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

This pink daisy-print linen dress embraces Turkish designerGl Hrgels penchant for Mediterranean-inflected femininity.It's defined by a sweetheart neckline and long puffed sleeves that are finished with fluted, shirred cuffs, then flares out into a long skirt complete with a button-fastening front and cotton lining. Cinch it at the waist with the belt to accentuate the hourglass lines before styling it with leather slides.