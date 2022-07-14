Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Free People
Floral Print Halter Neck Sundress
$148.00
$95.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Vince
Plumeria Blooms Long Sleeve Hammered Satin Dress
BUY
$149.96
$445.00
Nordstrom Rack
MAXSTUDIO
Floral Print Wrap Ruffle Dress
BUY
$44.99
$138.00
Nordstrom Rack
Leith
Ruched Sheath Dress
BUY
$34.97
$56.00
Nordstrom Rack
beachlunchlounge
Alina Stripe Linen & Cotton Shift Dress
BUY
$33.72
$68.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Free People
Free People
Floral Print Halter Neck Sundress
BUY
$95.99
$148.00
Nordstrom
Free People
Makai High Waist Cutoff Shorts
BUY
$40.80
$68.00
Nordstrom
Free People
Adella Cami
BUY
$46.51
$68.00
Amazon
Free People
Voile Trapeze Slip
BUY
$43.94
$88.00
Amazon
More from Dresses
Vince
Plumeria Blooms Long Sleeve Hammered Satin Dress
BUY
$149.96
$445.00
Nordstrom Rack
MAXSTUDIO
Floral Print Wrap Ruffle Dress
BUY
$44.99
$138.00
Nordstrom Rack
Leith
Ruched Sheath Dress
BUY
$34.97
$56.00
Nordstrom Rack
beachlunchlounge
Alina Stripe Linen & Cotton Shift Dress
BUY
$33.72
$68.00
Nordstrom Rack
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted