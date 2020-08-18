Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Rebecca Taylor
Floral Print A-line Dress
$395.00
$199.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Julia Jordan
Floral Long Sleeve Chiffon Midi Dress
$129.00
$76.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Lirika Matoshi
Strawberry Midi Dress
£374.39
from
Lirika Matoshi
BUY
House Of Sunny
Hockney Dress
£98.00
from
House of Sunny
BUY
Cult Gaia
Cult Gaia Serita Dress - Sand
£360.00
from
Cult Gaia
BUY
More from Rebecca Taylor
Rebecca Taylor
Indigo Ikat Linen Skirt
$450.00
from
Rebecca Taylor
BUY
Rebecca Taylor
Indigo Ikat Linen Top
$275.00
from
Rebecca Taylor
BUY
Rebecca Taylor
Cut-out Cotton Linen-blend Dress
£370.00
£111.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Rebecca Taylor
La Vie Faux Shearling Coat
C$660.00
from
Rebecca Taylor
BUY
More from Dresses
Julia Jordan
Floral Long Sleeve Chiffon Midi Dress
$129.00
$76.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Lirika Matoshi
Strawberry Midi Dress
£374.39
from
Lirika Matoshi
BUY
House Of Sunny
Hockney Dress
£98.00
from
House of Sunny
BUY
Cult Gaia
Cult Gaia Serita Dress - Sand
£360.00
from
Cult Gaia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted