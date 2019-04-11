Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
& Other Stories

Floral Linen Blend Corset Top

$59.00
At & Other Stories
Square neck linen blend corset top in a floral print with wide straps Exposed back zipper Length of top: 24cm / 9.5 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 8/ US 4 / Small
Featured in 1 story
& Other Stories' Wedding Collection Is Here
by Eliza Huber