allegra k

Floral Flouncing Sleeve Dress

$31.99

Shell: 100% Polyester Lining: 100% Polyester Concealed Zipper closure Machine Wash Fully Lined, Conceal Zipper Back, Short Sleeve, Pleated Detail, Flowy Suitable for summer beach holiday, cocktail party, evening This piece is very elegant for pair with heels Machine Wash Cold with Like Colors, Do Not Bleach, Low Iron Model Body Size: Height: 5'7", Chest: 33 inches, Waist: 24 inches, Hip: 36 3/8 inches, Weight: 122 lbs, model is wearing an X-Small