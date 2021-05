Cachet

Floral Embellished Spaghetti Strap Lace-up Gown

$289.95

Buy Now Review It

At David's Bridal

Embroidered floral blooms accented with metallic sequins adorn the bodice of this elegant ball gown, while trailing branches, leaves, and petals cascade down the skirt. Spaghetti straps, a lace-up back, and side pockets complete the look.