Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
LC Lauren Conrad
Flor Women’s Espadrille Sandals
$49.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
Need a few alternatives?
Jimmy Choo
Drive Denim Wedge Espadrille Sandals
BUY
$650.00
Neiman Marcus
Bzees
Resort Sandals
BUY
$75.00
$85.00
Zappos
Dr. Scholl’s
Barton Band Wedge Sandals
BUY
$90.00
Zappos
Crocs
Brooklyn Low Wedge
BUY
$54.99
Crocs
More from LC Lauren Conrad
LC Lauren Conrad
Polka-dot Ruffle Faux-wrap Dress
BUY
$38.25
$68.00
Kohl's
LC Lauren Conrad
Sunstone Slide Sandals
BUY
$14.99
$29.99
Kohl's
LC Lauren Conrad
Knot-strap Tiered Maxi Dress
BUY
$51.84
$72.00
Kohl's
LC Lauren Conrad
Plus Size Knot-strap Tiered Maxi Dress
BUY
$55.08
$72.00
Kohl's
More from Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals
BUY
$145.00
Birkenstock
Vince
Rava Sandal
BUY
$250.00
Nordstrom
L.L. Bean
Women's Go-anywhere Strap Sandals
BUY
$89.00
L.L. Bean
Jimmy Choo
Drive Denim Wedge Espadrille Sandals
BUY
$650.00
Neiman Marcus
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted