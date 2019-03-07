The Ultimate Green Store

Floor Care Cleaning Kit

$39.00

Description: This safe and natural floor care kit includes all you need to clean your floors in a safe, natural way. Unlike conventional cleaning products, these do not emit VOC's (volatile organic compounds) and are free of synthetic fragrances, petrochemicals, alcohols and dyes. All products are safe for people and pets, safe for the surfaces in your home or car and safe for the environment. All products are manufactured in the USA. Kit Includes: (1) Simply Floored (Mop Floor Cleaner) - 32 oz. (1) Mop Head and Frame (1) Mop Extender Pole (2) Microfiber Mop Pads Product Features: 100% plant-derived cleansers and scents No dyes, scents or alcohols No Sulfates, ethoxylates or solvents Products need no or only light rinsing Cleans streak-free; no residues left over when used Non-toxic and biodegradable Safe for kids, pets, and the planet Never tested on animals Kind to waterways and marine life Made in the USA with solar energy More about each product: Simply Floored Mop Floor Cleaner - Cleans and restores a brilliant shine to: hardwood, tile, marble, bamboo, vinyl, laminate and other sealed floors. Naturally scented using only essential oils of citrus & mint. Mop Head and Frame - Reduces effort while withstanding heavy use, and swivels to easily navigate around furniture and obstacles. Mop Extender Pole - Extends to a comfortable length for easy cleaning no matter your height. Telescoping pole has a built-in hole in handle for easy storing in tight-fitting areas. General Purpose Microfiber Cloths - Made of tiny microfibers that scoop, lift and trap dirt and dust. Highly absorbent design cleans large areas with a single pad. Machine washable and reusable.