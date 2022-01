Oakley

Flight Deck Xm Goggles

£218.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Shred the slopes with ease in these large-sized goggles that maximize your field of view so you won’t miss a single jump or trail. Featuring a rimless design for increased visibility, and a foam lining that sits comfortably on the face while it wicks away moisture. Adjustable band for a custom fit Microbag included for storage and lens cleaning UVA/ UVB protective lenses with glare reduction