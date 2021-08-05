Flexzion

Pet Water Dispenser Station

$25.98

Buy Now Review It

Automatic pet watering system with gravity fed design that replenishes your pet's water supply when it reaches low water level Prevent the growth of stain and odor; Note: Please do not put in the dishwasher. The PP plastic material is not made to withstand high temperature. Crafted of durable and easy to clean PP plastic. Keep pets stay hydrated with this convenient waterer. Excellent option for single or multiple pet households Recessed handle area for easy carrying; Non-skid rubber feet keep it stable in place