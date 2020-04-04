Icebreaker

Flexi Chute Kids’ Neck Gaiter

$25.00 $16.25

At Backcountry

Overall Rating 5 based on 3 ratings Review Summary 5 Stars - 3 reviews5 Stars3 4 Stars - 0 reviews4 Stars0 3 Stars - 0 reviews3 Stars0 2 Stars - 0 reviews2 Stars0 1 Stars - 0 reviews1 Stars0 Fits True to Size Runs small True to size Runs large What do you think about this product? View Selecting an option will reload the available reviews on the pageAllReviewsPhotosVideosRuns smallTrue to sizeRuns largeAll Fit Reviews Rating: 5 January 26, 2019 Incredible product Familiarity: I've put it through the wringer Fit: True to size I have had mine for a year. Truly one of my favorite winter items! I use it for hiking, or walking around the city. Last year used it in Nepal for trek to Everest Base Camp. Not only did it keep me warm (and humidify the dry, high altitude air) - it kept the dust from the trail out of my nose and mouth! I also wore it while sleeping for added warmth (and again, the humidifier effect!). Just wore it two weeks ago on overnight in White Mountains in NH - great to keep your face warm while hiking, and also in the sleeping bag. Easily adjusts up to cover nose, or lower down for just mouth - or just neck. Wool does NOT build up odor - so stays amazingly fresh. Comfortable and smooth on skin. Warm. Easy to wash and hang to dry. Mine is a year old with heavy use and still good as new. Excellent construction. I would consider this an essential product for any winter outdoor activity. Two thumbs up! Lewis W. Josh RGearhead jradl@backcountry.com Rating: 5 January 10, 2018 Great For The Tot! Familiarity: I've used it several times I got this for my two year old and it has been a game changer. Before we just had her jacket zipped all the way up with a scarf. This helps provide comfort and warmth when playing out in the cold weather and gives me peace of mind that she's nice and warm and protected! It does fit a little tight getting around the head but once on and around the neck no complaints! Must have for anyone with young-ins who enjoys playing outside when its cool. Rating: 5 September 2, 2015 Riglee