Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Topshop
Fleur Black Vinyl Borg Tote Bag
£32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
Add edgy and bold fashion impact with this vinyl slouchy tote bag. Designed with a touch of borg, this nods to the textured accessory trend. 80% Polyurethane, 20% Polyester.
Need a few alternatives?
STNKY
Washable Sports Bag
$25.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Charles & Keith
U-shaped Whipstitch Tote
£89.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Little Liffner
Twisted Lizard Effect Leather Tote
£345.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Petit Kouraj
Caramel Mini Fringe Bag
$295.00
from
Petit Kouraj
BUY
More from Topshop
Topshop
Belted Wide Leg Trousers
$90.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Topshop
Pleated Maxi Dress
$89.00
$47.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Alanis Lace Up Boots
$170.00
$136.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Pearl Emerald Headband
$35.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Totes
Loeffler Randall
Agnes Tote Bag
$448.00
$179.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Matine Studio
Alma Tote
$429.00
from
Matine Studio
BUY
STNKY
Washable Sports Bag
$25.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Charles & Keith
U-shaped Whipstitch Tote
£89.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted